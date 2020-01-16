Judge gives tentative okay for sale of troubled Plymouth hospital

There is good news for residents of one Eastern Carolina county whose only hospital has been struggling financially.

A federal bankruptcy judge today tentatively approved the sale of Washington County Regional Medical Center to Affinity Health Partners.

Last year the hospital in Plymouth shut down, but the bankruptcy court reopened the facility with Affinity operating it. Then last month, employees didn't get paid when the facility ran into a cash flow problem.

The sale is tentatively set for January 31st, according to County Manager Curtis Potter.

He said the sale is subject to Affinity bringing necessary funding to the table and satisfying certain additional terms and conditions.

The hospital is expected to continue to operate as usual until the sale is finalized, Potter said.

