Judge: Parolee will face murder trial in California stabbing

A California judge has ruled that a 29-year-old parolee with a history of mental illness is fit to stand trial in the slaying of a woman on an Oakland subway platform in 2018.

The judge said Tuesday that John Lee Cowell would face trial starting in January for the unprovoked stabbing death of 18-year-old Nia Wilson in July 2018.

Cowell has been charged with murder and attempted murder for the attack on Wilson and her sister, who survived.

Prosecutors have said they will seek a life sentence against Cowell and are investigating if he was motivated by racial hate when he killed Wilson.

The women are black and he is white.

