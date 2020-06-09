Jones County man wins $1 million in lottery scratch-off

A Jones County man is a million dollars richer thanks to a lottery scratch-off ticket.

Johnnie Jones of Maysville tried his luck on an Extreme Cash scratch-off ticket and won the $1 million top prize.

He bought his lucky $25 ticket at Stella Grill & Variety located off N.C. 58 in Stella.

Jones claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

He had a choice of taking the $1 million as an annuity of $50,000 a year over 20 years, or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the annuity and after federal and state tax withholdings, took home his first payment of $35,382.

Extreme Cash launched in March with three top prizes of $1 million and 10 prizes of $100,000. One $1 million prize and five $100,000 prizes remain.

