Jones County holds drive-up coronavirus testing

Jones County set up a COVID-19 drive-up testing center at the civic center Thursday.

The nasal testing was free to the public even if you didn't have insurance.

People said it was very simple, just drive up and they would test you while you were in your car. People didn't have to show signs of the virus.

There was a $50.00 cost for those wanting the antibody test.

The testing was thanks to a partnership between the Jones County Health Department and StarMed.

Pir Amzadian, StarMed Chief Medical Officer says, "So there is a big push by the state to test as many people as possible that way we can have the accuracy of how many people have COVID-19. Fifteen to twenty percent of the population is asymptomatic which means they have the infection but does not have the symptoms."

The health department says they would like to hold another testing event soon like this one if the need is there.

StarMed says they do coronavirus testing in Jacksonville during weekdays.