Jones County had been one of few counties without coronavirus

There are only a few counties in North Carolina that don't have any confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

One of those counties was Jones County, until Tuesday. For the first time since the virus began affected people in North Carolina, Heath officials in Jones County are reporting two people have tested positive.

Jones County had been considered as a pocket with no COVID-19 cases because their neighboring counties all had at least one case.

Health experts said the two people who tested positive in Jones County were in contact with each other. Both were tested on April fifth and hospitalized the same day.

There have been 38 tests in Jones County, with 29 test results being negative. A handful of results are still pending.

Residents said they’re not surprised by the low numbers. Adding, most people often remain within the county.

Health experts said it is seemingly taking longer for COVID-19 to spread in rural areas.

Trenton Resident Christie Lee said, “We are a close tight-knit community and most people stay here unless they either work or have to go out and get groceries.”

Diana Craft with the Jones County Health Department said they have noticed that in some of the rural areas, it’s taken a little bit longer than the metropolitan areas to get the confirmed cases.”

Jones County leaders consider their two positive cases and 40 tests completed as relatively low compared to other counties but said Jones County does have a smaller population.

The initial cases in Jones County is a reminder to all in the East that nowhere is immune to the coronavirus.

Health officials were working on contact tracing those two cases. They didn’t say where the cases are believed to have come from or whether they can be traced back to travel, or community spread.