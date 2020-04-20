Jones County Schools seeing low participation for meal distribution

Schools continue to serve meals, even though there's no school, but one school system says they're not seeing a lot of participation, and have even had to throw food away.

On average, 150 meals have been given out daily to Jones County students, but there are far more than 150 students in the county.

The people who make these meals want parents to know food is available and they have enough to make meals for hundreds of more students, and they don't want people to miss out.

Less than 20 meals were picked up from Jones Senior High School and Trenton Elementary Monday.

They had dozens of meals left over, and despite trying to give away as much as possible, whatever is left over gets thrown away. They said they really don't want to be wasteful, and that's why they're encouraging folks to come out and get meals for their Jones County students.

The delivery schedule is as follows:

Jones Senior High/Trenton Elementary

Northwest Tabernacle Church 1002 (682 Ten Mile Fork

Rd, Trenton, NC 28585)- (Bus 136)

British Road Trailer Park (Woodview Lane)- (Bus 139)

Comfort Elementary

Whaley's Chapel Church (8156 NC-41, Pink Hill, NC

28572)- (Bus 140)

Maysville Elementary

Saint James AME Zion Church (8747 Hwy 58 South

Maysville, NC 28555)- (Bus 131)

Pollocksville Elementary

Old ABC Store across from Mallard's Gas Station (9728

US 17, Pollocksville, NC 28573)- (Bus 129)

Goshen (Pollocksville, NC 28573)- (Bus 129)

