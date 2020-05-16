Johnston County man wins $10 million, largest scratch-off prize in state

Wade Harmon of Kenly purchased a single $300,000,000 Supreme Riches scratch-off ticket on his way home from work and won $10 million, the largest scratch-off prize in the state.

Harmon said he played Pick 3 and Pick 4 and tried his luck on a single $30 scratch-off ticket.

Harmon, an iron worker, bought his lucky ticket at the Big Boys on Bagley Road in Kenly.

Harmon claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. He had a choice of taking the $10 million as an annuity of $500,000 a year over 20 years or a lump sum of $6 million.

He chose the lump sum and, after federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $4,245,009.

Despite winning the largest amount possible for a lottery scratch-off ticket, Harmon said his big win won’t change him. “I’ll still be the same old me,” he said.

Harmon said he’ll be putting his winnings “to good use.” He plans to, “keep working for a bit more and use the money for retirement in a few years,” he said.