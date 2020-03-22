Jimmy Johns in Greenville to help feed hungry children during coronavirus pandemic

Jimmy Johns in Greenville is doing their part to help feed hungry children during the COVID-19 crisis.

All three locations will be offering a "Little John" at no cost between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday thru Friday to K-12 students while Pitt County Schools are closed.

"Let's keep our kids' stomachs full and our hearts open and we'll all get through this together," says franchisee Corbee Harris.

"Wash your hands, and love thy neighbor," Harris added.

Harris says they will continue the offering for as long as they have the ability, and should the break be extended, they will continue to support the community.

Those looking to take advantage should mention the ad when ordering.

Sandwiches will be limited to one per child, and the child must be present at the time of ordering.