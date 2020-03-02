Jersey Mike's raising money for James and Connie Maynard Children's Hospital

Jersey Mike's kicked off its 10th annual Month of Giving fundraising campaign on Sunday.

Locations across the country are joining forces with 200 local charities, including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more.

Fifteen Jersey Mike's locations in the Greenville area will raise money for the James and Connie Maynard Children's Hospital. The campaign culminates in the nationwide Day of Giving on March 25th.

That is when Jersey Mikes's owners and operators will donate their resources and every single dollar that comes into local charities.

The company hopes to donate $8 million this year.