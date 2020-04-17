SATURDAY: Jersey Mike's Subs hoping to feed 4,000 school children in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WITN)- A popular sub restaurant in Greenville is working to make sure children are fed this weekend during the COVID-19 crisis.
Jersey Mike's Subs will be donating sub sandwiches to feed 4,000 school children in Pitt County.
Students who need a meal can go to seven distribution sites for drive-by and walk-up pickup from 12 until 2 p.m. or until the food is gone.
"When I heard that local kids who depend on school lunch during the week may not have enough to eat on weekends, I knew we had to step up to provide an extra meal," said Jersey Mike's Franchise Owner Wes Shepherd.
Students may pick up their free sub at the following sites:
-Moyewood, 1710 W. 3rd St., Greenville
-Greenville Police South Zone Substation, 728 Greenville Blvd SW, near Greenville Grande theater
-Grifton School, 513 McCrae St, Grifton
-Bethel School, 152 E. Washington St, Bethel
-South Greenville Elementary School, 811 Howell St, Greenville
-Roses parking lot, 8482 E. Marlboro Road, Farmville
-Ayden Parks and Recreation, 4354 Lee St, Ayden