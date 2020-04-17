SATURDAY: Jersey Mike's Subs hoping to feed 4,000 school children in Pitt County

A popular sub restaurant in Greenville is working to make sure children are fed this weekend during the COVID-19 crisis.

Jersey Mike's Subs will be donating sub sandwiches to feed 4,000 school children in Pitt County.

Students who need a meal can go to seven distribution sites for drive-by and walk-up pickup from 12 until 2 p.m. or until the food is gone.

"When I heard that local kids who depend on school lunch during the week may not have enough to eat on weekends, I knew we had to step up to provide an extra meal," said Jersey Mike's Franchise Owner Wes Shepherd.

Students may pick up their free sub at the following sites:

-Moyewood, 1710 W. 3rd St., Greenville

-Greenville Police South Zone Substation, 728 Greenville Blvd SW, near Greenville Grande theater

-Grifton School, 513 McCrae St, Grifton

-Bethel School, 152 E. Washington St, Bethel

-South Greenville Elementary School, 811 Howell St, Greenville

-Roses parking lot, 8482 E. Marlboro Road, Farmville

-Ayden Parks and Recreation, 4354 Lee St, Ayden