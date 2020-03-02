Jersey Mike's 'Month of Giving' to support children's hospital

Jersey Mike's Subs is raising money for charities this month.

The sub shop locations across the country are joining forces with 200 local charities, including hospitals, children's organizations, food banks, and more throughout March.

15 Jersey Mike's restaurants in the Greenville area will raise money for the James and Connie Maynard Children's Hospital.

The campaign leads up to the 'National Day of Giving' on Wednesday, March 25th. That day Jersey Mike's owners and operators will donate their resources and every dollar that comes into the stores to local charities.

The company hopes to donate eight million dollars this year.

