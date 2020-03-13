James Sprunt Community College restricting travel for faculty and staff

James Sprunt Community College has placed travel restrictions for faculty and staff amid the coronavirus outbreak.

JSCC is restricting faculty and staff travel to only Duplin County. Officials say travel outside the county won't be authorized or reimbursed.

Field trips outside of Duplin County have been suspended and will not be allowed at this time. No date was provided as to when these may be rescheduled.

JSCC says the college will remain open to students, faculty, and staff, but they will continue to monitor the situation hour-by-hour and making any necessary decisions.