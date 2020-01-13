James Sprunt Community College enrollment spikes

Across the East, James Sprunt Community College is just one college with its enrollment up since this time last year.

Craven Community College has an 11 percent increase. Pitt Community College has about a 1-point-five percent jump and James Sprunt is touting a 10 percent increase, which they said comes from their constant effort to add new classes and programs.

According to school administration, they've added and expanded many programs over the years to fit the community's hiring needs. It ranges from the barber school to various nursing and medical field certificate programs.

JSCC bringing in high school students who are taking dual credits, which is done state-wide, also has raised enrollment numbers.

James Sprunt Community College President Jay Carraway said, "You've got to get creative and think 'what's the next thing?'. You don't just get complacent and think, this is pretty good, let's stay where we are, and everybody's happy. You've got to push the envelope and look for the next thing."

On Tuesday, the school will bring in 40 area residents to assess the community college's programs in terms of what people are interested in studying, or skill sets employers are looking for.

Leaders said the feedback will impact what programs they plan for the next 5 to 10 years.