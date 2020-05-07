James Kenan High School seniors pick up cap and gown

In what has become a growing trend during the COVID-19 pandemic, another school in the east celebrated its seniors as they picked up their cap and gown Thursday.

Seniors at James Kenan High School in Duplin County stayed in their cars while teachers surrounded them with well wishes.

The soon-to-be graduates say they're in good spirits. They're also sharing advice for underclassmen.

Graduating senior Jorge Diaz says, “If you’re going off to college study hard because college is not public school. it’s something you’re going to have to work hard for. If you’re lazy don’t even try to go. If you’re trying to go to the military work hard and prove your best and you’ll make it.”

Administrators at the school are figuring out how they will hold graduation, either virtually or on school grounds with social distancing.