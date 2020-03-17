Jails limit visitations to keep coronavirus out

Eastern Carolina detention centers are now making adjustments to keep the coronavirus out of the jails.

Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram says no matter what, the jail will stay open. In January 2020, the detention center was facing a staff shortage. Ingram said despite the shortage, they're prepared if any staff calls out sick.

"If somebody does get sick, we’ll just do like we’ve been doing. We'll just have to call somebody else in. Hopefully, we won't have that,” said Ingram.

Lenoir County Jail administrator Robert Daugherty said there have been some changes to the way the jail operates.

Daugherty said, "The new intakes, people that are being arrested by the different agencies; we are now checking them for fevers when they come in. Anybody that registers with a fever, the nursing staff here is made aware. They check them out. They will tell us whether they’re good to be placed in the general population or if we need to isolate them.”

Daugherty said visitations are now limited to video conversation and visitors will not have access to the staff.

“We also have video visitation for the lawyers. We have the face-to-face for the lawyers if they choose to do face-to-face, but then there is a partition between them—a glass partition between that attorney and their client,” Daugherty said.

Sheriff Ingram is also encouraging employees to wash their hands more frequently and to stay home if they feel sick. He's hoping a case doesn't get inside the jail but feels it's unlikely due to the controlled setting.

Ingram said, "They're being taken care of. It seems bad, but probably the people in jail are probably safer than anyone else because they've been here. They're not out in the public. They're not out around other people. So, they're probably safer than anybody else."

Daugherty said the jail is still moving inmates in and out, depending on the circumstances. He added if an inmate gets sick and the medical experts say to isolate them, the jail will do so. The staff has also been advised to use proper protective gear and sanitize regularly.

Sheriff Ingram said staff members are​ allowed to use their adverse weather days if they get sick or have no other option for child care.​

Here is what some other jails are doing:

Onslow County Jail - Officers check temperatures and will continue video chat visitations only.

Pitt County Jail - Visitation is electronic, isolation protocols are in place, and sanitation is enhanced. Everyone entering and exiting the jail will be screened.

Washington County Jail - Visitation changes, sanitation procedures have increased, and officers will still conduct transfers.