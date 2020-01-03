Jacksonville's skate park closing

The only public skate park in the city of Jacksonville is closing after legal concerns regarding a similar skate park in a nearby city.

Swansboro is currently involved in a court case with a skate park in the city. Because of that case, Jacksonville leaders have made a preemptive decision to close its park to avoid similar legal action.

As of Monday, January 6th, Jacksonville's skate park will close.

A skater at the Swansboro Skate Park burned their hand on metal equipment and the issue ended up in court. The equipment is similar to that in Jacksonville's skate park.

The case was initially tossed out by the State Superior Court but the decision was appealed. The case will now go back to Superior Court for closer review.

Jacksonville City Attorney John Carter said keeping the skate park open is not worth risking potential legal action. He said, "With that knowledge of how the court made this ruling we can't take this risk."

Some residents like Gabriel Cisneros, who bring their children to the skate park disagree with the decision to close.

He said, "You look around this park, there are other things that people can get hurt. It happens and I understand, but we shouldn't close the park down."

Jacksonville's attorney said, there have not been any known burns at their park, but knowing that their equipment is metal, they could be subject to the same legal issues Swansboro is now facing.

Several options are also being considered, such as possibly putting the skate park inside. They are also looking at installing equipment made of a different material.

Currently, the only decision for sure is to close the park on Monday.