Jacksonville summer sanitation pickup hours

The City of Jacksonville Sanitation Division will begin Summer hours for residential customers Monday, June 1, 2020.

Sanitation crews will dispatch to pick up garbage and recycling beginning at 6:00 a.m. This began as a method to help beat the heat, the early hours benefit as efficient trash collection when traffic is less.

As a result of the early hours, residents are asked to have their residential rollout containers for recycling and garbage to the curb by 6:00 a.m. on their normal day of collection or on any rescheduled day of collection.