Jacksonville road project to continue next month

The City of Jacksonville plans to continue work to improve one road in the city next month.

The city says repaving work on Henderson Drive, which underwent utility repairs last year, is expected to begin in mid-April and finish by late June.

Last fall, crews fixed all utilities under the road. Now, they are planning to resurface the road.

Work also includes curb replacement and wheelchair ramps. Side streets will be paved around the curves or to the back of traffic signal loops, as well.

Only one lane of the road will be closed at a time. The road work is costing the city at least $677,719.