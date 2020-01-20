Jacksonville remembers MLK with march, day of service

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s legacy was remembered in many Eastern Carolina communities today. Jacksonville held a march, and local high school students carried out the true meaning of unity, through National Day of Service activities.

Dozens of people marched this morning to the Onslow County Courthouse, including one man who stood at this courthouse in 1968 following the assassination of King.

"I was one of the first originals that when we marched in 1968 for Martin Luther King's death, we marched here at the courthouse in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and at that time there was a lot of security around the building, and at that time we marched in honor of his death, protesting his death," said Alex McMiller.

This was Jacksonville's 13th annual Peace and Unity March, bringing people together on this national holiday.

"We ain't where we used to be, but we've still got a while to go," said march organizer Mary Moore.

The National Day of Service coincides with Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the Jacksonville Youth Council took part, by having their annual visit with nursing home residents.

They played bingo and sparked conversations.

"The big thing Martin Luther King was about was, just knowing about everyone's differences and coming together, and I think that's a big part of why you give back, knowing someone is different from you and using your differences to come together and do something good," said Youth Council Chair Tamera Waters.

The Youth Council is open to all high school students and they meet Thursday nights at Jacksonville City Hall.