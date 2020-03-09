Jacksonville rally for census 2020

Dozens of city and county leaders in the East rallied Monday to encourage residents to take part in the census.

The Jacksonville-Onslow Complete Count Committee held a rally on the steps of the courthouse Monday Morning to let residents know why it's important to fill out the upcoming census.

In 2010, which was the last census, leaders said only 67 % of households responded. They said that means they lost out on more than $400-million in federal funding.

Members of the Complete Count Committee said they want residents to know that if they live in Onslow County on April 1st, then they should be counted. Committee members say its critical that military families take part as well.

Committee officials said they have resources online to help you fill out the census. If you need additional help, its available though the committee to assure you participate in the 2020 census.