Jacksonville George Floyd protest expected

A "Justice for George Floyd" and "Black Lives Matter" peaceful protest is expected to take place in Jacksonville on Saturday, May 31.

A social media page for both groups says the event will begin at 3 p.m on North Marine Boulevard near Walmart. A memorial and moment of silence are planned for 4:30 p.m.

They are protesting for more cooperation with Jacksonville Police for change, to denounce racial profiling and police brutality, and to stress the importance of voting, according to their posts.

The group stresses this will not be a riot or an excuse to loot. They have also planned a clean-up after the protest.

Dozens are expected to participate.