Jacksonville postpones National Night Out

An annual event that brings law enforcement together with their community is now on the list of gatherings postponed due to COVID-19.

Jacksonville says they will postpone their National Night Out event until October. It's normally held the first Tuesday in August, but the national organization that leads the effort is urging communities to hold off.

The outing brings citizens together with their local law enforcement officers to remind them they are people too, by meeting them face-to-face and partaking in activities.

The Jacksonville Police Department says they look forward to it every year, but it's best to stay safe.

Captain Charles James says, "We have one of the largest events in the nation. It is, I love it. We've been doing it 22 years, as long as I've been at this agency. We get everyone to come out. It will make it a much safer environment for everyone to come out and participate. We don't want to cause any fear or anything like that to keep people from wanting to come out."

For now, the event is planned for Tuesday, October 6th, at 5:00 p.m. at Jacksonville's Riverwalk Crossing Park, but leaders say it could be pushed back again if large gatherings are still a concern come fall.