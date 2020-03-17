Jacksonville police looking for Discount Market robbery suspect

Jacksonville police are looking for a man they say robbed the Discount Market at gunpoint.

Officers posted a surveillance photo of a man holding a gun at the counter of the store on Hargett Street. They say it happened Friday night.

He was wearing a black hat, purple bandana, a black jacket, beige colored pants and black and white shoes at the time of the robbery.

If you have any information or know who the man is, call JPD Detective Scott Eichelberger at 910-938-6440 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

