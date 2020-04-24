Jacksonville pharmacist warns against improper disinfectant use

President Trump said Friday he was being sarcastic when using the word "injecting," referring to whether putting disinfectants into the body to possibly kill COVID-19 could be a possible treatment to explore.

The president's original comments were followed by Lysol releasing a statement on improper use of their products, urging people not to consume their products. A Jacksonville pharmacist is also warning of the dangers.

Pharmacist Christina Nunemacher says, "They're poisonous. They really can be deadly. The organs can shut down. In a case of alcohol, and those really high concentration alcohols that people are using to make their own hand sanitizer, they can actually cause blindness and death."

Nunemacher says disinfectants are never meant to be put into the body. "When we hear the word disinfectant, we all, myself included, we think of household disinfectants, and the things that we use to disinfect our surfaces at home especially because, throughout this whole pandemic, we've been told to disinfect surfaces. We do not want anyone spraying like this. It really can get bad. They can get serious irritation to lungs, eyes, and it can kill them."

Nunemacher says the only time disinfectants should be applied to the body is hand sanitizer to the hands. Other than that, they are meant for cleaning hard surfaces only.

