Jacksonville native celebrates Christmas aboard International Space Station

An astronaut from Jacksonville is spending her first Christmas in space.

Astronauts onboard the International Space Station, including Christina Koch who is a Jacksonville native, made a video showing us how they celebrate Christmas in space.

The crew gets care packages filled with goodies, including Santa hats, stockings and some traditional holiday treats.

Astronauts will feast on dehydrated harvest hash and fruit cake. They even have pouches filled with hot apple cider and hot cocoa.