Jacksonville man shot during robbery, two people arrested

One person was injured and two people arrested following an armed robbery Friday afternoon in Jacksonville.

At approximately 2:26 p.m. Jacksonville Police were dispatched to a house in the Carolina Forest area where a person had been shot.

Witnesses were able to provide descriptions and officers were able to arrest 18-year-old Joshua Sterling of Jacksonville and 45-year-old Ramon Jones of Maysville.

Jones faces several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon. Sterling is charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

The victim, Austin Evans, of Jacksonville was transported to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune and treated for his injuries. He has since been released.

Police say this is an isolated incident with no threat to public safety. The investigation continues.

