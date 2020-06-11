Jacksonville man sentenced to 20 years on child pornography and sex charges, tried to solicit 78 young girls

A Jacksonville man who authorities say had sex with an underage girl he met online, tried to solicit dozens of other girls, and had child porn, has been sentenced to 20-years in prison.

The Onslow County Sheriff's Office received a report in May, 2017 from the Wilmington Police Department that then 30-year-old Morgan Jeffrey Shepard had been involved in a sexual relationship with a minor that he met through social media.

At the time of the alleged incident, Shepard was 29 years old and the victim was 13.

The victim said that Shepard had contacted her through social media and asked her to engage in sexual acts for money.

On two occasions, he provided the victim with money and transportation to Wilmington in exchange for sex with him. In total, the victim had three or four sexual encounters with Shepard. In addition to the in-person encounters, Shepard paid the minor victim to send him nude photos on Snapchat.

Law enforcement searched the victim’s phone and found over a thousand text messages between her and Shepard.

In July of 2017 law enforcement seized Shepard’s phone and a memory card within it. On the memory card they found a collection of 25 subfolders labeled with girls’ names. One folder was labeled with the victim’s name and contained multiple images and videos of her that constitute child pornography. Law enforcement identified multiple other girls whose nude photos were contained on the memory card, at least three of which also constituted child pornography.

In April 2018, while on bond for state charges related to the offense, Authorities say Shepard used Instagram to contact a 13-year-old Craven County girl and offer her money for sex. The girl reported the conversation to her School Resource Officer, who referred it to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office. A detective then assumed the girl’s Instagram identity and continued the conversation. Shepard acknowledged the girl’s age, but still made plans to pick her up from a fast food restaurant and then go to a hotel for sex. He arrived as planned, but was met by officers. He attempted to flee and struck a police vehicle before being arrested.

Law enforcement obtained records of Shepard’s Instagram activity, which revealed that he had attempted to solicit 78 young girls in the previous four months. Law enforcement successfully identified 13 of these girls and confirmed that all 13 were between 11 and 15 years of age. When girls had responded to an initial message about making money, Shepard would offer between $300 and $1,000 for sex or nude photos.

U.S. Attorney Robert Higdon said, “The facts of this case have become part of a frightening pattern: predator uses the internet to lure a young, vulnerable victim and sexually abuses them and exploits them through manufacturing pornography. Through aggressive prosecutions, we are working to stop this abuse and to prevent others from becoming victims. Parents, teachers, faith leaders – anyone with access to children – must join us in educating our children, monitoring their interaction with those who would prey upon them and oversee their online relationships. It is critical that we work together to protect our children.”