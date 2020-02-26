Jacksonville man is Domino's fastest pizza maker in country

Pizzas are being served up pretty fast by one Domino's employee in Jacksonville named Brandon Scott.

Scott is one of the fastest pizza makers in the country, and he is competing for the top spot to be the fastest in the world.

Dominos General Manager Tony Kendall said, "Easily one of the friendliest guys I've had working for me, definitely one of the fastest I've had working for me. He's insanely quick, makes a beautiful pizza, which is really what it's all about.”

In competition, Scott has to make 3 large, 1-topping pizzas, no sloppy sauce or uneven crust allowed. In Wednesday's practice round, he got his best time yet of 1:03.

"I practice weights and everything, I make sure I know how much to grab,” said Brandon Scott.

There's also an extra push to be the fastest pizza maker, thanks to sibling rivalry.

Brandon's twin brother, Bryan, is also a Domino's assistant manager.

The two competed against each other at the national competition earlier this month and finished with close times.

The General Manager loves the competition and watching the brothers compete. Tony Kendall said, “It's cool to see them work right next to each other, it's what you'd expect from brothers."