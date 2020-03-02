Jacksonville man dies in motorcycle crash

A Jacksonville man is dead after police say his motorcycle crashed Sunday night.

Gilbert Feest, 71, died after the Naval Medical Center after the crash that happened around 9:40 p.m.

Jacksonville police say Feest was on his motorcycle heading northeast on Dewitt Street when it ran off the right side of the road and struck some shrubbery. The accident happened at the intersection of Dewitt and Forest Grove Avenue.

The crash remains under investigation, according to officers.

