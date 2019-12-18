Jacksonville man admits to killing mother

An Eastern Carolina man admitted today to killing his mother more than two years ago.

Shahid Kornegay appeared before a judge this afternoon in Onslow County to make the plea to second degree murder.

Clara Kornegay was found dead in her Sherwood Forest home back in November of 2017. Police said at the time the 61-year-old woman had been hit with a blunt object and that her vehicle was missing.

Kornegay was sentenced to serve between 28 and 35 years in state prison. Judge Charles Henry gave the man credit for the two years he's already spent in the county jail.

The victim was one of 14 children in her family and many members of her family were in court. Three spoke to the judge and all three asked Henry to consider that Kornegay was off his bipolar medication when he killed his mother.

Despite losing their sister, they told the judge that Kornegay was a good man and a good family member.

Judge Henry ordered Korngay to have counseling while in prison and that he continues to take his bipolar medication. He is also asking that Kornegay be held in a prison "as close to Onslow County as possible for the benefit of the family."