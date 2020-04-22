Jacksonville leaders pass resolution asking governor for permission to reopen economy

City leaders in Jacksonville are asking for Governor Roy Cooper to let them and other local governments economies reopen.

A resolution brought forth by Mayor Sammy Phillips at last night's city council meeting was passed unanimously.

It states:

1. Governor Roy Cooper is to be commended for his leadership during the COVID-19 crisis.

2. Governor Cooper is asked to allow local governments to create and implement their own regulations that would allow businesses to reopen in a controlled and managed fashion.

3. The City of Jacksonville will work with Onslow County to create a uniform plan for the reopening of businesses in Onslow County and the City of Jacksonville.

4. The local reopening plan will be designed to not only reopen businesses, but to continue to protect the citizens.

5. The plan will become effective May 1, 2020 and will continue in place until the governor lifts his stay at home order.

The resolution cites low numbers of positive cases in the area and how rules governing metropolitan areas are being used in less densely populated areas.

Officials say they've had one death, 38 positive cases, 1,247 negative cases, 58 pending tests, and 21 patient recoveries.

