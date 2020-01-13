Jacksonville hosting three candidate forums

A forum in Jacksonville Monday gave local General Assembly candidates a chance to speak on topics facing the community ahead of election day.

Six candidates from Onslow County spoke at Jacksonville City Hall. They were questioned on some of the area's top priorities, such as military growth and overall population growth in the area surrounding Camp Lejeune and New River Air Station. Several citizens gathered to hear the candidates responses.

Similar public forums will be held for local government races, including Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. for county commissioner candidates, and Wednesday for Onslow County School Board candidates at 3:30 p.m.

Local elections will be March 3rd.