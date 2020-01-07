Jacksonville city leaders and residents react to Marine reassignments to Middle East

With Marines from Eastern North Carolina now being sent to the Middle East region, community members in military base communities are expressing concern and sending prayers.

Around 2,500 Camp Lejeune Marines are being redirected to the Mediterranean Sea, according to the Marine Corps Times.

The Marine Corps Times reports, 2,500 Camp Lejeune Marines aboard the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit ended their planned exercise with the Moroccan military and were redirected to the Mediterranean Sea.

An official told the military news source, the unit canceled its plans for Exercise African Sea Lion, and that the troops will be attached to the U-S's 6th Fleet while in the Mediterranean.

The unit is a special operations capable, air-ground task force, whose role is crisis response.

Military families, like spouse Sophia Steele, are waiting to learn more about their loved ones.

She said, "it's a little nerve-racking, just because it feels like we just pulled a lot of people out of the middle east, and now we're sending people back over, and this could lead to a war, but I'm not... I feel like I'm just sitting here waiting"

Jacksonville city leaders are sending prayers for families affected by the U.S. Iran conflict.​

City Manager Richard Woodruff said, "We also certainly are going to pray for them daily, and hope that they are safe."

The reassignment increases the number of service members sent to the Middle East from North Carolina in the past days. The current military manpower from the state is at least 6,500 service members.