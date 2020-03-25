Jacksonville city buildings now closed

Public building closures continue to be made due to the coronavirus, including in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville closed its city hall, public safety center, and some recreation buildings as of Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

City employees will continue to work, and all city services, such as water, garbage pickup, and bill payments will continue to operate as normal.

Drive thru bill payment will continue as well. The city is not extending utility cutoffs or bill deadlines, however, they say people can call to arrange payment plans if necessary.

The city is encouraging people to stay home, and only go out if necessary.

City parks remain open, but officials say staff will not be able to wipe down surfaces between each person using them. They suggest people wipe down equipment before and after using it.

