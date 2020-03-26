Jacksonville church gives out food and supplies to those in need

Mt. Caramel Church in Jacksonville held a pandemic relief drive and pre-screening Thursday.

Volunteers were going from car to car, taking temperatures, prepared to have drivers pull to the side and answer additional questions if they had a fever. Most came out though for the free items, such as toilet paper and food.

Jacksonville resident Kathy Murrill says, "Financially it's impacting us because we can't work. We have kids that we have to try to make sure we can stay home with them because you don't want to send them out into the environment because you never know what's out there, or who has what, or what's going on."

Event organizer Linda Gary says, "We want to give them food, toiletries, especially the elderly and the children. We want to meet the elderly's needs. Some of those that cannot get into grocery stores because of the long lines or they go into the grocery stores and they don't have water. They don't have things, the necessary things they need to survive through this. Our goal is just to be a help in the community."

The continued until 7:00 p.m. in the parking lot of Mittie's Country and Jamaican Restaurant on Onslow Drive.

