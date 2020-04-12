Jacksonville church celebrates Easter Sunday with first drive-up church service

Christians around the world are having to find creative ways to celebrate Easter Sunday while staying socially distant.

One Jacksonville church chose to celebrate by hosting their first ever drive-up service.

Trinity United Methodist Church had an Easter Church Service on Sunday at 9:00 a.m.

Attendees gathered in the church parking lot and stayed in their cars for the duration of the service.

"Well I think its an excellent time to have this type of service, doing what we can do especially with this bug running around the country," said Billy Mills, who attended the service today from his car.

Steve Smith is the pastor at Trinity United Methodist Church, he says they made these plans earlier in the week.

"You know we don't have to have everybody outside for music and we can just have a message and communion and that people will really appreciate that so we did," said Smith.

Pastor Smith says this was the first outdoor service they've had, and it didn't come without some challenges. But they got through them with help from others.

"We were able to borrow from another church their FM transmitter at the last minute. So that meant that we have the sound system as well as the transmitter to help," Smith explained.

The service consisted of a sermon and communion, however the church asked attendees to bring their own communion elements.

Pastor Smith blessed the communion from the front of the church then attendees took part within their own cars.

Matthew Jackson is the Discipleship Pastor at Trinity United Methodist Church, he said the hope of God's resurrection was on the hearts of all 35 cars there.

"Today is the day of hope so today is the day that we celebrate God's resurrection and the fact that we have eternal heaven and home and this pandemic will end. God's hope is overcoming all of this and it's great to see the hands of the people of God out moving in the midst of this, but this will end, but the hope of Jesus never will," said Jackson.

Pastor Smith says they will continue to have virtual services and they will re-evaluate in the upcoming weeks to see if they will have more outdoor services in the future.

