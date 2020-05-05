Jacksonville approves $92.8 million budget without tax increases

The City of Jacksonville has approved a budget that does not include any tax increases.

City officials say the $92.8 million is essentially continuing the existing one. Mayor Sammy Phillips indicated this is because revenues and expenses are uncertain due to COVID-19.

The city will also hold off on various spending until leaders are more aware of the effects of COVID-19 in how it relates to revenue. Leaders say they will also delay filling vacant positions.

The mayor and council can reduce the budget or hold additional expenditures if revenue declines.

