Jacksonville and Camp Lejeune share plans for 2020

2020 marks the start of a new year and a new decade with one community ready for changes.

Those projects could benefit young families, business owners, and veterans.

One of the first projects leaders say is on the list this year includes the downtown and its next phase of the downtown revitalization project.

The project has been ongoing for years. Leaders say, it includes work on sidewalks and streets... as well as underground work in the area surrounding New Bridge Street and city hall. the area has a few small business, but is mainly lined with empty storefronts.

Also in the new year, there is a master plan to improve the city's parks. Some parks still have certain areas closed, due to hurricane Florence damage. Also... a national change is hitting home in Jacksonville... starting today, a larger pool of veterans can now get access to military bases... of course, including Jacksonville's Camp Lejeune

Nat Fahy with Camp Lejeune Communications said, "Those who have disabilities, those who are purple heart recipients, and those who were former prisoners of war. Our installations were previously closed to them, and we're excited to welcome them because they are just as deserving as retirees and those who have been awarded installation access."

Leaders said phase 3 is to accept bids and get a contract in place for the revitalization work. Phase 4 will be getting it all done, which they hope to do by the end of the year.

Jacksonville city officials did not raise taxes as part of their budget for this year.

