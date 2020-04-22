Jacksonville United Way in need of donations

One nonprofit organization that relies on donations and buying in bulk to feed children says they need the community's help.

United Way of Onslow County says now more than ever, they are desperate for food donations.

Their program, CHEW, which stands for Children Healthy Eating on Weekends, prepares two days of food for hundreds of students who normally rely on school meals as their main way to eat.

With donated funds, program director Shelly Kiewig normally buys food items they need in bulk. But with stores limiting that to prevent over-buying, they're not able to stock up. "Right now we're having an issue with how many items we're allowed to purchase. More than ever it's important for our community to come together and give the donations because when I go to different stores there are signs saying you're limited to one or two items, and unfortunately, most of those are ones that we use in the program."

CHEW is in need of canned vegetables in particular right now. Donations can be dropped off, contact free, at their downtown Jacksonville office.

