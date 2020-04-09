Jacksonville Transit suspending fares through June

Jacksonville Transit is making all of its routes free of charge starting Friday.

City leaders approved removing fares from all bus routes through June 30th.

The free fares come after the city got money from the federal government's coronavirus relief package.

Jacksonville's Transit Director, Anthony Prinz, says he plans to keep buses running, but he's encouraging people to stay home for all but essential trips. "As long as we have drivers and as long as the rules of the situation allow us to because we know that transit dependent folks are really hit hard by the current situation.

Friday is also the start of Jacksonville Transit's new blue route, providing access to shopping and restaurant areas throughout the city.

