Jacksonville Sears set to close

One of only two Sears stores left in eastern North Carolina is now closing.

The Sears in Jacksonville will soon close its doors, though an official closing date has not yet been released.

The department store has been a part of the Jacksonville Mall since 1981.

Jacksonville Mall's Marketing Director, Christine Yoakley, says they are sad to see Sears closing its doors, but they wish employees the best of luck.

The store in Jacksonville is one of two still open in the east, with Greenville's Sears being the other.

The store in Greenville said in November it would be closing in February.

New Bern has a "Hometown Store", but not a full department store.

