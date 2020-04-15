Jacksonville Public Safety shows support for hospital workers

Another city in the east is saying thank you to healthcare workers who are working on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Jacksonville Department of Public Safety paid a tribute to hospital staff at Onslow Memorial Wednesday night.

These hospital workers come to work every day, putting their lives in danger in order to help people, now first responders are telling them, thank you.

First responders lined the sidewalk at the employee entrance at Onslow Memorial Hospital, cheering employees on who were heading in and leaving work.

Tee Tallman is the Jacksonville Fire Chief and said the city is lucky to have a community hospital.

“We say thank you in passing but I feel like it really means something when you show up, especially at a time like this because they're tired, they’re frustrated, they’ve worked long hours and it doesn’t stop when you go home,” Tallman said.

Melissa Longo is an occupational health nurse who’s been working at Onslow Memorial for 18 years.

“Every day it’s a new challenge. As guidelines are changing for the CDC and the state and the government and healthcare in general. Every day we come in hoping that we aren’t having new patients hoping that we don’t have any positive patients but just excited for working together in that change but also scared to know what that change is going to bring,” Longo said.

Longo also said, “It’s extremely emotional and touching because we know that they’re out here on the front lines doing the same thing for us while we are here in the hospital taking care of these patients.”

The first responders held signs saying, thank you for keeping us safe, letting healthcare providers at Onslow Memorial know that what they are doing matters.

“This is what we signed up to do so to be called a hero doesn’t necessarily feel real, so to see everybody supporting them and telling them how much we appreciate them I think it goes an extra mile to let them know they chose the right field,” Longo said.

The Jacksonville Fire Chief said the fire department works so close with the hospital every day, so coming out to support the employees was a small token of appreciation.