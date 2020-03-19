Jacksonville Police make changes due to COVID-19

Police officers are often in close contact with multiple people in their communities, but they too are now adjusting their daily tasks in response to COVID-19.

Jacksonville Police and firefighters will not be shaking hands to practice social distancing. They're also encouraging people to make reports either online or by phone.

The public safety building remains open, and there are no changes to emergency response, but they want people to refrain from coming in if possible.

Jacksonville Public Safety has also cancelled events such as coffee with a cop, as well as scheduled tours and visits.

