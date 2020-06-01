Jacksonville Police & George Floyd protesters together for moment of prayer

While some across the country joined hands in protest over the death of George Floyd, people in Jacksonville joined hands in prayer. The Jacksonville Police Department and some of those who protested peacefully in the city Sunday came together to pray for unity after the death of George Floyd. One of those protesters was Chentell Sutton.

“I’m really proud of Jacksonville,” Sutton said, referring to the peaceful events taking place in the city this week. “The fact that we can stand here and pray for them, and they pray for us. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Sutton said she believes the country needs more moments like the one held outside the Jacksonville Police Department Monday, and that more cities should follow Jacksonville’s lead. She hopes that the unrest in cities across the country doesn’t overshadow their message.

“We’re all humans and we’re all trying to fight the same battle,” said Sutton.

That battle is one city officials said they will continue to be on the front lines of.

“I think the riots take away from the message that people are trying to get out and that is that we want to be one community,” said Jacksonville Police Chief Mike Yaniero.

“Being able to reach out to the community and develop relationships,” said Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips. “That’s what you’re not seeing in a lot of these places that are really having a lot of problems.”

And for Sutton, now more than ever, she said she feels joined to those officials through the power of prayer.

“You see the emotion on people’s faces, whether they’re hurt, whether they’re scared or whether they’re sad,” said Sutton. “Not seeing them as police officers, but seeing them as human beings. Because the way we want to be seen, I’m pretty sure they want to be seen the same way, as well.”