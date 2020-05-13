Jacksonville Police Chief Michael Yaniero receives national recognition

A national group that awards accreditation to law enforcement agencies has recognized Jacksonville Police Chief Michael Yaniero for his dedication to professionalism.

The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) has recognized Chief Yaniero with the Egon Bittner Award. The award is presented to Chief Executive Officers of law enforcement agencies who have commanded an accredited agency for fifteen or more continuous years. It was created to recognize these leaders for their significant contributions to the public safety profession and to CALEA.

Chief Yaniero also serves as the Director of Public Safety for the City of Jacksonville.

In lieu of a formal presentation to Chief Yaniero that would occur at the national conference, the award was announced by the organization's social media.

