Jacksonville Motor Inn fire starts in motel laundry area

A motel fire in Jacksonville was quickly put out, preventing extensive damage to the motel and possible injuries to staff or guests.

Jacksonville firefighters responded to smoke and fire around 8:30 Sunday at the Triangle Motor Inn in Jacksonville.

Firefighters say they found smoke and fire in the laundry area, but the flames were quickly contained and extinguished.

The fire was ruled unintentional and there were no injuries. Camp Lejeune firefighters responded to assist Jacksonville Fire.