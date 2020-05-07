Jacksonville Mall reopening Saturday

Retailers across North Carolina are preparing to open their doors again as the state starts its first phase of reopening.

Jacksonville Mall plans to reopen its doors on Saturday.

Some of its stores will be open that day, including Bellagio Jewelers, Hibbett Sports and A T&T.

Other stores are delaying their openings until Monday, or later next week.

The mall will only have two entrances open.

It's also taking steps to enforce social distancing and ramped-up cleaning.

Belk stores plan to open their locations across the state on Monday.