Jacksonville Mall closed, Greenville Mall closes Thursday evening

Two major malls in Eastern Carolina now closed due to Coronavirus spread concerns.

Jacksonville Mall managers said they closed the mall Tuesday with the focus on safety. Greenville Mall stayed open a couple of days longer closing at 5 p.m. Thursday.

In a message to shoppers, Jacksonville Mall property managers said the health and well-being of shoppers and its tenant community is their top priority. They say they made the decision to close the mall with safety and a secure environment in mind.

Even though the mall is closed, some stores remain open, including Sears and Barnes and Noble.

Restaurants Red Robin, Moe’s and Tony's Pizza are open for takeout and curbside pick-up or delivery.

There is currently no date for re-opening the Jacksonville Mall.

The Greenville Mall, meanwhile stayed open a couple of days longer, closing Thursday evening with possible plans to reopen in mid-April, according to mall security.

Before officially closing, the parking lot was almost empty for days leading up to the closing.

There is also a "Go Home-Stay Home" order in effect in Greenville and Pitt County which limits residents to essential shopping only.

