Items to be given to those in need stolen from Greenville warehouse

Thousands of dollars worth of items to be given to children and seniors during the COVID-19 epidemic have been stolen.

On Friday, May 15th, the Churches Outreach Network, which provides essential food, hygiene and cleaning items, was robbed at its Albermarle Avenue warehouse.

Churches Outreach Network says $7,000 worth of goods ready for distribution were stolen.

The organization is planning to distribute 1,000 boxes of items to people in need every Tuesday throughout summer months. That distribution is still planned for Tuesday, May 19th.

Churches Outreach Network is now accepting donations for the purchase of food, hygiene and cleaning supplies. Checks can be sent to CON, 1206 Evans St # 25, Greenville, NC 27834. Donations can also be made at the CON web site, con2007.org,

CON, operated by Pastor Rodnet Coles, is distributing 1,000 boxes of produce, provided by the Greenville Produce Company, at 10:30 Tuesday 19 May in the Greenville Housing Authority's Cultural Center, 1710, 3rd st.