Italy reports deadliest day of coronavirus outbreak

The death toll in Italy is rising at a record rate.

A total of 475 people died from the coronavirus on Wednesday alone, bringing the total number of deaths in Italy to 2,978, according to CNBC.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country also continues to rise, with 35,713 people testing positive for the coronavirus, which is up 2,648 from Tuesday, according to reports. More than 4,000 of those cases have successfully recovered.

The country's lockdown is expected to last beyond the current end-date of April 3, according to Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

Hospital's in Lombardy, which is the epicenter of the country's coronavirus outbreak, is reaching a point where they may not be able to treat new cases of the virus, the region's Governor Attilio Fontana said.